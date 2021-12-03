Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 283/2021 issued on 2 December 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 159 ceasefire violations, including 33 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 265 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 22 ceasefire violations, including 19 explosions, the majority of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to civilian infrastructure in government-controlled Stanytsia Luhanska and in non-government-controlled Mykolaivka, Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Sadovyi, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas near Zolote and Molodizhne, and at a checkpoint south of the disengagement area near Zolote, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*