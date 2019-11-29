OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 283/2019 issued on 29 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 28 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In fields inside the Zolote disengagement area, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted again anti-tank mines, assessed as belonging to the armed formations.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from non-government-controlled areas placing and welding new railings on both sides of the metal span of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

The Mission monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to water pipelines in Zaitseve, to the phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne, and to communication equipment in Obozne.

The SMM saw convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled areas.