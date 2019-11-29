29 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 283/2019 issued on 29 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 29 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (914.45 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 28 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • In fields inside the Zolote disengagement area, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted again anti-tank mines, assessed as belonging to the armed formations.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from non-government-controlled areas placing and welding new railings on both sides of the metal span of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The Mission monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to water pipelines in Zaitseve, to the phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne, and to communication equipment in Obozne.

  • The SMM saw convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled areas.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko, in southern Donetsk region.

