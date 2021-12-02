Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 282/2021 issued on 1 December 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 265 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions, 146 of which were assessed as live-fire training exercises in the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 139 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded six ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 163 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko, Donetsk region.*