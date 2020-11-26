Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 282/2020 issued on 26 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and four in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at seven entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*