28 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 282/2019 issued on 28 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

• The SMM saw that some of the previously observed positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the Zolote disengagement area had been dismantled or partially dismantled.

• The Mission observed members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine filling in trenches inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, and that a bunker and a trench of the armed formations just outside the disengagement area had been partially dismantled and filled in.

• The Mission observed workers from non-government-controlled areas installing railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

• The Mission followed up on hardship faced by civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.

• It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

• Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region, and in nongovernment-controlled Novoazovsk and Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region.*

