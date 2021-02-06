OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 28/2021 issued on 6 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw fresh damage caused by shelling to three civilian properties, and six fresh impact craters in non-government-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and inspection of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities. It recorded an explosion near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.