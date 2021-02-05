Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 28/2021 issued on 5 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in relation to recent closures of broadcasting networks.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a railway station in Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmiisk), Donetsk region.