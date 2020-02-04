OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 28/2020 issued on 4 February 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 3 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Yurivka and the non-government-controlled Kuibyshevskyi district of Donetsk city.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
It saw a mortar in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
It saw anti-tank mines near Orikhove and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Zaichenko and Kreminets, all in Donetsk region.