OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 28/2020 issued on 4 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 3 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Yurivka and the non-government-controlled Kuibyshevskyi district of Donetsk city.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

It saw a mortar in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

It saw anti-tank mines near Orikhove and unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne.