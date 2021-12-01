Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 281/2021 issued on 30 November 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 139 ceasefire violations, including 90 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 159 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 163 ceasefire violations and 109 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region, and non-government-controlled Zhovte, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations denied the Mission passage towards government-controlled areas near Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw a convoy of an international organization in a non-government-controlled area near Rozdolne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka and Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske), Donetsk region, at a border crossing point outside government-control in Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of probable jamming.*