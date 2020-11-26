Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 281/2020 issued on 25 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Bezimenne and Olenivka, Donetsk region.*