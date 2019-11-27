OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 281/2019 issued on 27 November 2019
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
A woman was injured due to gunfire in government-controlled Marinka.
The SMM saw a trench filled with concrete blocks and soil on the road between Bohdanivka and Viktorivka, north of the Petrivske disengagement area.
The Mission observed workers from non-government-controlled areas installing railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.
The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote disengagement area.
It monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to communication equipment in Obozne, water pipelines between Novoluhanske and Kurdiumivka and drilling of wells near Pankivka.
Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including in nongovernment-controlled Novoazovsk and Siedove in southern Donetsk region.*