OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 281/2019 issued on 27 November 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

A woman was injured due to gunfire in government-controlled Marinka.

The SMM saw a trench filled with concrete blocks and soil on the road between Bohdanivka and Viktorivka, north of the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed workers from non-government-controlled areas installing railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote disengagement area.

It monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to communication equipment in Obozne, water pipelines between Novoluhanske and Kurdiumivka and drilling of wells near Pankivka.