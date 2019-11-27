27 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 281/2019 issued on 27 November 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Nov 2019
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • A woman was injured due to gunfire in government-controlled Marinka.

  • The SMM saw a trench filled with concrete blocks and soil on the road between Bohdanivka and Viktorivka, north of the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission observed workers from non-government-controlled areas installing railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote disengagement area.

  • It monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to communication equipment in Obozne, water pipelines between Novoluhanske and Kurdiumivka and drilling of wells near Pankivka.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including in nongovernment-controlled Novoazovsk and Siedove in southern Donetsk region.*

