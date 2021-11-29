OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 280/2021 issued on 29 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 26 to 28 November, the SMM recorded 495 ceasefire violations, including 49 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 612 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 26 to 28 November, the Mission recorded 164 ceasefire violations and no explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 193 ceasefire violations in the region.

Ceasefire violations occurred close to an SMM patrol in non-government-controlled Raivka, Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations denied the Mission passage towards non-government-controlled areas near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed a gathering in Lviv.