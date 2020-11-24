Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 280/2020 issued on 24 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Two men were injured due to an explosion on 12 November in Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Khreshchatytske and Hryhorivka, both in southern Donetsk region.*