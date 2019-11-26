OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 280/2019 issued on 26 November 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.

It also observed demining activities and saw that fortifications had been dismantled inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines near Novotoshkivske and Donetskyi.

It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including to communication equipment in Obozne and water pipelines between Novoluhanske and Kurdiumivka.

The Mission followed up on reports of vandalism at a monument to a Yiddish author and playwright in Kyiv.

It monitored public events on the occasion of the beginning of the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence” in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.