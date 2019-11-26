26 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 280/2019 issued on 26 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.35 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.

  • It also observed demining activities and saw that fortifications had been dismantled inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The SMM saw anti-tank mines near Novotoshkivske and Donetskyi.

  • It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including to communication equipment in Obozne and water pipelines between Novoluhanske and Kurdiumivka.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of vandalism at a monument to a Yiddish author and playwright in Kyiv.

  • It monitored public events on the occasion of the beginning of the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence” in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including in nongovernment-controlled Samiilove (Donetsk region).*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.