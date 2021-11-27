Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 279/2021 issued on 27 November 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 612 ceasefire violations, including 32 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 609 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 193 ceasefire violations, including 48 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 60 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM observed damage to a brick fence and an industrial building in Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske and again spotted people inside the areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three weapons storage sites in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming.*