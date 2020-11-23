Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 279/2020 issued on 23 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 20 and 22 November, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 20 and 22 November, the SMM recorded 20 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region, and at three EECPs and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM observed areas around polling stations during the second round of local elections on 22 November and found the situation calm and peaceful.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Kreminets and Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region, and near a border crossing point outside government control near Leonove (formerly Chervonyi Zhovten), Luhansk region.