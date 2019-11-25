OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 279/2019 issued on 25 November 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 22 and 23 November, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 23 and 24 November, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw damage to a house in non-government-controlled Olenivka.

Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM saw workers from nongovernment-controlled areas dismantling fortifications.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation in disengagement areas near Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM observed two weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in a nongovernment-controlled area of Donetsk region.