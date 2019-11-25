25 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 279/2019 issued on 25 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 25 Nov 2019
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 22 and 23 November, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • Between the evenings of 23 and 24 November, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • The SMM saw damage to a house in non-government-controlled Olenivka.

  • Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM saw workers from nongovernment-controlled areas dismantling fortifications.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation in disengagement areas near Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM observed two weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in a nongovernment-controlled area of Donetsk region.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Zaichenko.*

