OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 278/2021 issued on 26 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 609 ceasefire violations, including 108 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 813 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 60 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 35 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage across the contact line near Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Molodizhne.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske and spotted people inside the areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed two convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled areas in Luhansk and Donetsk regions

The SMM saw a convoy of an international organization crossing to non-government-controlled areas near Shchastia. The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.