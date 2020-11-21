Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 278/2020 issued on 21 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 32 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of three men killed on 30 October by the detonation of an explosive device in Horlivka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- SMM unmanned aerial vehicles spotted new trench extensions on both sides of the contact line near Pisky and Vesele, Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near government-controlled Berdianske and a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*