OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 277/2021 issued on 25 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 813 ceasefire violations, including 183 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 376 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 35 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 372 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in Pavlopil, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage on two occasions at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.