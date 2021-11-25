Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 277/2021 issued on 25 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 813 ceasefire violations, including 183 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 376 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 35 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 372 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in Pavlopil, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage on two occasions at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zhabunki, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming.

