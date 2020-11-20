Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 277/2020 issued on 20 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including again at a railway station in government-controlled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.*