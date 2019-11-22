OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 277/2019 issued on 22 November 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and again no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission observed workers from government-controlled areas installing metal rails on both sides of the road north of the newly constructed section of the bridge and workers from non-government-controlled areas welding railings on the southern edge of the newly constructed section of the bridge.

• The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

• The Mission observed ongoing demining activities and the dismantling of a military position in the Zolote disengagement area.

• The Mission observed weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

• The SMM observed two convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities.

• The Mission facilitated repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko and Novoazovsk.*