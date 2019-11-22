22 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 277/2019 issued on 22 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (948.27 KB)

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and again no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission observed workers from government-controlled areas installing metal rails on both sides of the road north of the newly constructed section of the bridge and workers from non-government-controlled areas welding railings on the southern edge of the newly constructed section of the bridge.

• The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

• The Mission observed ongoing demining activities and the dismantling of a military position in the Zolote disengagement area.

• The Mission observed weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

• The SMM observed two convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities.

• The Mission facilitated repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko and Novoazovsk.*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.