Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 276/2021 issued on 24 November 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 376 ceasefire violations, including 230 explosions, eight of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise outside of the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 163 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 372 ceasefire violations, including 230 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas near Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.*
- Ceasefire violations occurred close to an SMM patrol near Molodizhne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagements area near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored the security situation in southern Kherson region.
- The Mission monitored a gathering in Chernivtsi.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko, Oleksandrivske and Novoazovsk Donetsk region and near the disengagement area near Petrivske. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming.*