OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 276/2020 issued on 19 November 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and three EECPs and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.