21 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 276/2019 issued on 21 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (913.63 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 20 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • The construction work at Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge was finalized; civilians started walking over the new section of the bridge while travelling towards government-controlled areas and in the opposite direction.

  • The SMM received a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a notification from the armed formations about the completion of demining activities inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the security situation inside and near the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repair works to power lines near non-government-controlled Spartak, in Donetsk region.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Shevchenko and Verkhnoshyrokivske.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.