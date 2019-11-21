OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 276/2019 issued on 21 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 20 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The construction work at Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge was finalized; civilians started walking over the new section of the bridge while travelling towards government-controlled areas and in the opposite direction.

The SMM received a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a notification from the armed formations about the completion of demining activities inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM continued to monitor the security situation inside and near the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repair works to power lines near non-government-controlled Spartak, in Donetsk region.