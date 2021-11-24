Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 275/2021 issued on 23 November 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 163 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 122 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 36 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on recent damage to civilian properties in Nevelske, Donetsk region.
- The SMM was denied passage to an SMM camera site for scheduled maintenance at the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations south of the disengagement area near Zolote.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded one ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko, Donetsk region and at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of probable jamming.*