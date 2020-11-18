Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 275/2020 issued on 18 November 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and three EECPs and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east and south Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets, Donetsk region.