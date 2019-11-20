20 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 275/2019 issued on 20 November 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 20 Nov 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 19 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission observed ongoing dismantling of defensive positions and demining activities in the Zolote disengagement area.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

  • The SMM observed six weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, including in Hryhorivka and Shevchenko, at checkpoints near Zaichenko and Bezimenne, and at a weapons permanent storage site.

