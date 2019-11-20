OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 275/2019 issued on 20 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 19 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed ongoing dismantling of defensive positions and demining activities in the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed six weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.