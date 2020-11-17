Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 274/2020 issued on 17 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and again none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 86 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM observed 20 multiple launch rocket systems in a non-government- and nine tanks in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region, all in violation of withdrawal lines.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and three EECPs and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Khreshchatytske, Donetsk region.