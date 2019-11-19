19 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 274/2019 issued on 19 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 19 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (954.44 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 18 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske and Zolote disengagement areas.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

  • The SMM observed four weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM saw for the first time unexploded ordnance on a road between the entry-exit checkpoint near Pyshchevyk and checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near government-controlled Nevelske and non-government-controlled Boikivske and Sosnivske, as well as near border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

