OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 274/2019 issued on 19 November 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 18 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske and Zolote disengagement areas.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed four weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM saw for the first time unexploded ordnance on a road between the entry-exit checkpoint near Pyshchevyk and checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske.