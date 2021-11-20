OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 273/2021 issued on 20 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 421 ceasefire violations, including 95 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 715 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 121 ceasefire violations, including 51 explosions, 37 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 245 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied the Mission access to Staromykhailivka and threatened to shoot down an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.