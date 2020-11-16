Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 273/2020 issued on 16 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 13 and 15 November, the SMM recorded 89 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.
  • Between the evenings of 13 and 15 November, the SMM recorded 49 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at three entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region and at two EECPs and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region.
  • The SMM observed public gatherings in areas around polling stations during the second round of local elections on 15 November and found the situation calm and peaceful.
  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Khreshchatytske and Kreminets, Donetsk region.*

