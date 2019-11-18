OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 273/2019 issued on 18 November

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 17 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 15 and 16 November, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 16 and 17 November, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed the construction of a 500m long barbed wire fence outside the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission continued to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including to power lines near government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.