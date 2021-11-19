OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 272/2021 issued on 19 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 715 ceasefire violations, including 98 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 408 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 245 ceasefire violations, including 130 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 256 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations and spotted people inside the area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The Mission monitored gatherings in Lviv and Kyiv.