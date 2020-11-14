Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 272/2020 issued on 14 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 20 in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and three in Luhansk region.
- Two men were injured on 10 November due to the detonation of an explosive object in Volnovakha, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM mini- unmanned aerial vehicle again spotted a stationary white container truck with a JCCC inscription.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region and at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*