OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 272/2019 issued on 16 November

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 14 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A man from non-government-controlled Donetsk city was injured by gunfire.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine dismantling positions and workers from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission continued to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.