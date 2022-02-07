Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 27/2022 issued on 7 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 February, the SMM recorded 416 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 85 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 February, the Mission recorded 35 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 73 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were lost due to signal interference near government-controlled Zolote-2/Karbonit, Luhansk region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region; an SMM mini-UAV was assessed as targeted by gunfire near non-government-controlled Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kharkiv city.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. The Mission’s UAVs again encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*　　　

