OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 27/2022 issued on 7 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 February, the SMM recorded 416 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 85 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 4 and 6 February, the Mission recorded 35 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 73 ceasefire violations in the region.

Two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were lost due to signal interference near government-controlled Zolote-2/Karbonit, Luhansk region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region; an SMM mini-UAV was assessed as targeted by gunfire near non-government-controlled Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kharkiv city.