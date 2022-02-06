OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 27/2022 issued on 5 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 85 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 73 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the region.

Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The Mission followed up on reports of damage at the entry-exit checkpoint near Hnutove, Donetsk region.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was lost due to signal interference near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point in Kharkiv region, where it saw no change in the security situation.