OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 27/2021 issued on 4 February 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded nine ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko and near Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske), southern Donetsk region.*