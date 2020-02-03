OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 27/2020 issued on 3 February 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 31 January and 1 February, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Between the evenings of 1 and 2 February, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

• The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Novoazovsk, all in southern Donetsk region.*