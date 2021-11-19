Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 271/2021 issued on 18 November 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 408 ceasefire violations, including 150 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 299 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 256 ceasefire violations, including 205 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 145 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties and a working school in non-government controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novohryhorivka, Zaichenko and Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske), Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming and jamming.*