OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 271/2020 issued on 13 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and three in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 90 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM miniunmanned aerial vehicle again spotted a stationary white container truck with JCCC written on its sides.

The SMM observed a surface-to-air missile system near government-controlled Chernenko, Donetsk region, in violation of withdrawal lines.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SMM saw that the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Stanytsia Luhanska and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations were operational. It also saw that the EECPs near Zolote, Shchastia and Marinka were operational and that the checkpoints of the armed formations near Zolote, Shchastia, Kreminets and Horlivka were closed.