OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 271/2019 issued on 15 November

KYIV

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 14 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw deminers from government-controlled areas close to the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission observed two convoys of trucks, including some reading “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation”, in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske

