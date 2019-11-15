OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 271/2019 issued on 15 November
KYIV
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 14 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission saw deminers from government-controlled areas close to the Petrivske disengagement area.
- The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
- The Mission observed two convoys of trucks, including some reading “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation”, in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.
- Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske
Contacts
Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org
Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org