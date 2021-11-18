Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 270/2021 issued on 17 November 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 299 ceasefire violations, including 57 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 268 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 145 ceasefire violations, including 91 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 678 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of probable jamming and jamming.*