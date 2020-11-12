OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 270/2020 issued on 12 November 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded 90 ceasefire violations, including 89 undetermined explosions, in Donetsk region and seven ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 14 in Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• It saw that the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Stanytsia Luhanska and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations were operational. It also saw that the EECPs near Zolote, Shchastia, Hnutove and Novotroitske were operational. It further saw that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations near Zolote and Schastia were closed.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*