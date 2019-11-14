OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 270/2019 issued on 14 November

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 13 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM was notified by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and by the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region that the withdrawal of forces and hardware in the Petrivske disengagement area was completed. The Mission saw demining activities inside and near the disengagement area.

The Mission continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area. Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Nova Marivka, Starolaspa and Shevchenko.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko

National Media Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 09 84

Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16

iryna.korobko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org