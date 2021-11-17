OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 269/2021 issued on 16 November 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 268 ceasefire violations, including 43 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 479 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 678 ceasefire violations, including 381 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 547 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited three border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.

The Mission observed an event in Kyiv.