OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 269/2020 issued on 11 November 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 14 in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 24 in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and spotted people in the latter area in the daytime, and mines inside and near the area.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It saw that the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Stanytsia Luhanska and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations were operational.

The Mission saw that the EECPs near Zolote and Shchastia had opened and that the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations and the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka were closed.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Zaichenko, Donetsk region.