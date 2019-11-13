OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 269/2019 issued on 13 November

KYIV

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 12 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued to observe the disengagement process at the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the removal of unexploded ordnance from a road near non-government-controlled Molodizhne.

The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line; it heard and saw an explosion 300m away while facilitating repair works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne.

Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Nova Marivka.*

