13 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 269/2019 issued on 13 November

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (911.8 KB)

KYIV

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 12 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM continued to observe the disengagement process at the Petrivske disengagement area.
  • The SMM continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the removal of unexploded ordnance from a road near non-government-controlled Molodizhne.
  • The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line; it heard and saw an explosion 300m away while facilitating repair works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Nova Marivka.*

For PDF attachments or links to sources of further information, please visit: https://www.osce.org/special-monitoring-mission-to-ukraine/438806

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

