OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 269/2019 issued on 13 November
KYIV
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 12 November 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued to observe the disengagement process at the Petrivske disengagement area.
- The SMM continued to observe demining activities inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission continued to observe construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the removal of unexploded ordnance from a road near non-government-controlled Molodizhne.
- The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line; it heard and saw an explosion 300m away while facilitating repair works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne.
- Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Nova Marivka.*
For PDF attachments or links to sources of further information, please visit: https://www.osce.org/special-monitoring-mission-to-ukraine/438806
