Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 268/2021 issued on 15 November 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 November 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 12 to 14 November, the SMM recorded 1,240 ceasefire violations, including 441 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 723 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 12 to 14 November, the Mission recorded 649 ceasefire violations, including 248 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Novozvanivka, Luhansk region
- The SMM saw four non-SMM UAVs near government-controlled Luhanske, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in southern Donetsk region and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka. Its UAVs again experienced instances of probable jamming.